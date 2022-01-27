Winners of previous PSL editions

PSL 2016: Islamabad United made history when they beat Quetta Gladiators in the final of the inaugural edition of the PSL to become the first-ever side to lift the silverware. Islamabad cruised past the 175-run target for the loss of four wickets with eight balls spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PSL 2017: Peshawar Zalmi outclassed Quetta Gladiators in a one-sided final at the Gaddafi Stadium to lift the glittering PSL 2017 trophy.

PSL 2018: Islamabad United reclaimed the title when they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets in an exciting final at the National Stadium Karachi.

PSL 2019: It was a case of third time lucky for the Quetta Gladiators as they finally lifted the trophy at the National Stadium after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets.

PSL 2020: Babar Azam had an event to remember when hit a 49-ball 63 to guide Karachi Kings to their maiden title when they defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wicket at the National Stadium Karachi.

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans became the fifth team to win the PSL when they defeated Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 47 runs.