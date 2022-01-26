HUJ protest over murder of crime reporter Hasnain Shah

BADIN: On Wednesday, Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) Badin unit staged a protest outside Badin Press club against the killing of a journalist Hasnain Shah in Lahore . Media persons chanted slogans for the protection of journalists and for arresting killers of slain journalist. They said that journalists perform their duty by taking life in their hands to highlight true aspects of society and real issues. They highly deplored murder of Hasnain Shah and demanded that culprits involved in killing of journalist should be arrested immediately otherwise scope of protest to be widen. BADIN: On Wednesday, Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) Badin unit staged a protest outside Badin Press club against the killing of a journalist Hasnain Shah in Lahore . Media persons chanted slogans for the protection of journalists and for arresting killers of slain journalist. They said that journalists perform their duty by taking life in their hands to highlight true aspects of society and real issues. They highly deplored murder of Hasnain Shah and demanded that culprits involved in killing of journalist should be arrested immediately otherwise scope of protest to be widen.













