PPP to hold long march to oust govt legally: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said inflation and unemployment rate had reached historic levels because of the incompetent PTI government adding that the PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to get rid of it “constitutionally and legally”. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Bilawal said the PPP always stayed by the poor’s side and farmers were provided with their rights during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s tenure. He said that owing to the growing inflation in the country, “farmers go to sleep on an empty stomach and they want us to solve their issues,” adding that the PPP has always had the stance that “a prosperous farmer means a prosperous country.” He said the prime minister had distributed water throughout the country unjustly and that the “economic slaughter of the farmers is intolerable.” “During every budget meeting, we draw the government’s attention towards the economic policies and stress that it will result in the economic slaughter of the farmers but the government does not pay heed”.

Bilawal urged the public to rebel against the economic system to bring land reforms. Calling Imran Khan a “puppet”, he said that the country was self-sufficient during Zardari’s stint in power but has now become “helpless”. “The only way to save the farmers and the country’s agriculture sector is to oust the PTI-led government,” he added.

Talking about PPP’s long march that is set to take place on January 27, Bilawal said that the party will march from Karachi to Islamabad to get rid of the government “constitutionally and legally.”

Addressing the jalsa, he said people will not be able to fight for their rights as long as ethnic and linguistic conflicts don’t end in the country, adding that the “PPP will ensure everyone – whether they speak Sindhi, Pushto or Urdu – will not be treated unjustly”.