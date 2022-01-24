Thick fog disrupts flight schedule at Faisalabad Airport  

Several domestic and international aircraft were reported to be delayed at Faisalabad International Airport.

Flight 391/392 to/from Dubai was delayed by an hour, and the authorities did not reschedule it.

In addition, flight 562/63 between Dubai and Sharjah has been delayed by 40 minutes.

Flight 340.341 to and from Karachi has also been delayed by 40 minutes at the Faisalabad Airport.

The meteorological service projected mostly chilly and dry weather in most regions of the country, with more rain and snow expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and the surrounding hilly areas.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night.