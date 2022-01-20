Video: woman drives bus to take a cardiac arresting driver to hospital

After the bus driver experienced a heart arrest, a woman was seen taking control of the vehicle and driving it to the hospital.

Yogita Satav, 41, was going home with over three dozen ladies and children after a picnic when the driver informed her that he was unable to drive any farther due to hazy vision.

As soon as the driver got down from the driving seat, he collapsed and suffered a seizure, the woman shared the eye-witness account and added that he was screaming with pain and suddenly there was panic all around.



Satav, who knows how to drive a car, showed the presence of mind and decided to rush the driver to a nearby hospital.

She claimed she had never driven a bus before, and all of the passengers cautioned her about the dangers, but she took the wheel and drove slowly at first.

Satav drove approximately 25 kilometres to the hospital where the driver was being treated. With another driver, the bus owner arrived at the hospital.