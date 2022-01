A mother, her son, and her children were killed by unidentified attackers in Lahore on Wednesday, according to the Daily Times.

Naheed, her children Noor Fatima and Jannat Fatima, and her son Taimoor were among the victims.

Her younger son Zain, on the other hand, was unharmed. The dead has been identified as a divorced woman.

Police have filed a report and begun an investigation, and Zain is being questioned as well.