Hira Mani contracts COVID-19, appeals fans to wear masks

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Hira Mani has tested positive for Covid-19 amid surge in cases. The versatile actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform her fans about it. She requested her followers to wear masks and follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others amid surge of cases in the country. The 32-year-old star, who is wife of popular TV personality Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, also asked her admirers to pray for her speedy recovery. In her statement, the mother-of two said: “So guys I am covid positive!” The actress and singer added: “Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI.” She also shared a picture of herself with a funny caption: “P.s eik filmy tasweer tou bunti thi….” Hira Mani has recently released her first official song ‘Sawaari’ for Kashmir Beats season 1 and garnered a lot of attention and praise, crossing 16 million views on YouTube.













