Sadaf Kanwal and Nida Yasir light up Minna’s wedding

Minna Tariq tied the knot with Imran Sheikh in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of stars. Minna is the daughter of actor Rubina Ashraf and is known for starring in dramas such as Ruswai. She kicked off her wedding festivities last week with a simple nikkah followed by a shendi.

Minna’s wedding was a star-studded event. It was attended by Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz, Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh, Asma Abbas, Saba Hameed, Bahroze Sabzwari with his wife and others.

Minna wore an embellished gold and red outfit and paired it with regal jewellery. Imran, on the other hand, chose a maroon prince suit.

Minna and Imran’s nikkah was held on January 13 at their home.