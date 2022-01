ICCI delegation condoles with Chairman Senate

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its president Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of his younger brother Salar Khan Sanjrani, who died in a road accident while going from Karachi to Quetta. They showed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of the precious life of his younger brother and expressed sympathies with him. They prayed for the departed soul, said a press release issued on Monday. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Founder, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi and Zafar Bakhawari former Presidents ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI and others were in the delegation.