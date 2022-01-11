Over 100mln Pakistanis get single dose of Covid-19 vaccine: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, NCOC head and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that more than 100 million Pakistanis have inoculated at least one dose of COVID vaccine, as a major milestone achieved by the country amid the Omicron wave.

“Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going,” he tweeted.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the ‘tireless and coordinated’ efforts of the government institutions and health teams for achieving the target of COVID-19 vaccination by 2021 end.

PM Imran Khan said on Twitter that the government has completed the target of fully vaccinating 70 million population by the end of 2021.

He added that the federal government alone procured vaccines worth almost Rs250 billion to achieve the target and provided free-of-cost to the nationals.

He thanked the tireless and coordinated work done by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), federal and provincial administrations and health teams to ensure the success of our government’s vaccination program.