Talks, sit-ins to continue until PPP fulfills demands: JI chief

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday announced that the sit-in and talks will be continued until the Sindh government meets their demands against the controversial local government (LG) law.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced this while addressing the participants of the ongoing JI sit-in that has entered the 11th consecutive day outside the Sindh Assembly.

He said that sit-ins have been held in five locations of Karachi today and JI will prefer meaningful dialogues. He added that JI will end its sit-in if the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) takes effective steps to address the political party’s reservations on the Sindh LG law.

Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal attended the JI sit-in and announced his unconditional support to the participants who are protesting against the controversial Sindh LG law.

He said that they are ready to join the sit-in with the JI flags for the betterment of the people.

Mustafa Kamal said that the controversial LG law will result in bloodshed and the state will have to stop it from being enforced in the province.

Yesterday, a delegation of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had met Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders to hold talks to end the ongoing sit-in against Sindh Local Government (LG) law.

The ruling PPP delegation Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah along with Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Waqar Mehdi had reached to hold talks with JI leadership.

Both sides have announced the formation of committees for holding talks. The government side will be represented by Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Taj Haider and Waqar Mehdi.

Muslim Pervaiz, MPA Abdul Rasheed and Saifuddin will represent Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) during the talks.

JI had earlier announced to expand protests to different parts of Sindh to mount pressure on the provincial government to withdraw the local government law.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had also challenged the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petition was moved by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.