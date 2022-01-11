How did Ahsan Khan find his life partner?

Ahsan Khan is a renowned Pakistani celebrity who is also popular for his acting and hosting, he is confident, energetic and opinionated.

His drama Udaari is counted as a milestone in his acting career. He was reborn as a star after that drama.

Lately, he visited Tabish’s show where he talked about how he found out his life partner. Ahsan said that he didn’t have to go too far as his wife was already in his neighbour and they used to know each other very well, he said that they were friends since their childhood so they both decided to marry, talking further about it he said that they might have seen each other somewhere in car. Ahsan said that they both had developed a good understanding.

Talking further about wife he said she is not from industry, she didn’t even know the names of actors, he also said that she is an intelligent lady who is a graduate from LUMS and has a good exposure. He further revealed that she is a house maker but used to do a job before marriage but after kids, she had to leave it, now she is giving time to home.