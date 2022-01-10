Karachi to get another chilly week

A cold wave continues to grip Karachi, with the mercury dropping to 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature in Karachi is expected to drop further and the lowest temperature may be recorded at 8-10°C over the next two days.

The Met department forecast clear and dry weather, with colder nights and partially foggy mornings during the next 24 hours.

The visibility near Karachi airport was reduced to around 2.5 kilometres due to fog on Monday morning,

The city is affected by north western winds blowing at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour, while the humidity level in the atmosphere stands at 90%