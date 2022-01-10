Humayun Saeed to star in ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed is set to star in royal drama The Crown’s upcoming season as Dr Hasnat Khan.

Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Details are sketchy but he has been roped in to play a substantial role in the upcoming season of hugely popular award-winning series ‘The Crown’.

Humayun has not responded to any of these claims as yet. But, the news has left his fans and co-stars celebrating on Twitter timeline.

Pakistan’s much-loved actress Mahira Khan responded in her own way as she wrote: “Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah. What a show! What a star :)”

Humayun has been chosen to portray the famous character of a British-Pakistani heart and lung surgeon Dr Hasnat, who is widely known for his romantic two-year relationship with Diana. The People’s Princess is said to have described him as ‘Mr Wonderful’.

The Princess of Wales’ friends are reported to have described Hasnat as the “love of her life”.

The Crown’s upcoming season is set to air later this year, with a cast including other big names, such as Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki taking on the iconic role of Diana, Princess of Wales.

It will focus on the events of the 1990s for the Royal Family, including the crumbling relationship between Diana and Prince Charles and her eventual death.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was a member of the British royal family. She was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales-the heir apparent to the British throne-and mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Humayun Saeed, who’s enjoyed a career spanning 26 years – both as an actor and a producer – has blockbuster hits to his credit that include movies such as ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and the Pakistani drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’.