Bella mocks ‘Matrix’ films

Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.

Lana Wachowski returned to write, direct and produce the latest instalment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The dark fantasy featured a mix of pseudo-eastern philosophy and Western mythology, spectacular fight scenes and lavish special effects.

Days after “Matrix Resurrection” premiered, supermodel Bella Hadid shared behind-the-scene photos from the shoot of “Matrix trilogy.

The photo show Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss filming in front of a green screen for the film. Bella shared the photos without explaining whether the scenes without special effects surprised her or she was mocking the movie.