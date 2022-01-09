Shehzad Roy’s new single with Syra Yousuf is out

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy, known for using his musical talents to bring social and political issues into the public eye, has released a new single that deviates from his usual forte of direct satire. Exploring a love story set in the times of COVID-19, Maula Vey takes you on an emotional rollercoaster with themes of love, loss and helplessness – but the catch here is that it is not just another love ballad. Roy’s tragic song starring actor Syra Yousuf is an ode to healthcare professionals who lost their lives while saving others in the pandemic. It tells one of the many undocumented tales of frontline workers that lost their battles to the virus while protecting others. Set in a hospital, the music video introduces the Sinf-e-Aahan actor and Mukhra crooner as healthcare professionals isolated in separate rooms. The song takes you on a journey to them find comfort in each other while isolating from the world and fighting their sickness.













