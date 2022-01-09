Rape-accused Manchester City footballer Mandy granted bail

LONDON: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with rape and sexual assault, has been released from prison on bail. The 27-year-old is accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy, who attended a hearing at Chester Crown Court, had been held in custody since his arrest in August. The France international faces seven counts of rape and one of sex assault. He had been due to go on trial this month but it has now been put back to June at the earliest. Judge Patrick Thompson told Mr Mendy he must live at his home address, not contact complainants and surrender his passport. He agreed to the conditions and replied “OK” to the judge. A van arrives at Chester Crown Court for a hearing for Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. The alleged offences include three counts of rape said to have happened on 11 October 2020, sexual touching on 2 January last year, two counts of rape on 24 July and two counts of rape on 23 August. Mr Mendy, from Prestbury in Cheshire, was granted bail until 24 January for a further pre-trial hearing. The left-back joined the incumbent Premier League champions from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m. He was first arrested and charged with offences on 26 August and had been denied bail on three occasions since. He was suspended by Manchester City following the charges. Mendy was joined at the hearing by co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, who has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault. Prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC said that another count of rape and another count of sexual assault were authorised for Matturie, from Eccles in Greater Manchester, on Thursday. The 40-year-old will appear in court next week on the additional charges and a decision on his application for bail is yet to be made.













