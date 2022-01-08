Murree receives 17 inches snowfall in last 24 hours

Queen of Mountains Murree has received 17 inches of snow in the last 24 hours with even more rains and snowfall expected tonight that will continue till Sunday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Murree has received 32 inches of snow and 94 mm of rain since January 3.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has declared Murree a calamity-hit area after 19 tourists died in their vehicles today amid heavy snowfall.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the death toll, saying the government has sought help from Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces to rescue the stranded tourists.

According to the local administration, rain and blizzards are forecast tonight in and around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph and heavy snowfall.

The administration has warned the citizens not to leave their homes in severe weather or turn to Murree as severe weather conditions are likely to continue till late at night.