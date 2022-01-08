Ahad Raza Mir foregoes Saboor Aly’s Nikkah in order to attend a wedding in Dubai

The speculations of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s breakup are getting louder by the day.

On Friday, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress skipped Saboor Aly’s Nikkah in Karachi in order to attend another wedding in Dubai.

In photos going viral on social media, Ahad is spotted with parents Asif Raza Mir and Samra Raza Mir all-smiles at a different matrimonial. In one photo, Ahad strikes a happy pose with dad Asif while in another, the trio is seen sitting together on a table.

Meanwhile, Sajal accompanied Ali Ansari to Saboor’s Nikkah without her spouse. Zara Noor Abbas, Kinza Hashmi, Urwa Hocane, Aiman Khan, and Sadia Ghaffar were among the celebrities who accompanied the diva.