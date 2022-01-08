Temperature in Karachi is expected to dip in the following days, according to the weather forecast

KARACHI: Following a nearly four-day rain period, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted a decline in temperature in Karachi in the next few days.

The temperature dip could last till January 16, according to Chief Meteorologist PMD Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, who also noted that the western winds had left Karachi.

According to the senior meteorologist, another round of westerly winds is expected to arrive in Balochistan via Iran from January 16.

Will it rain in Karachi today?

There will be no more rains in Karachi today as the westerly weather system that prevailed in the city the past two days has exited, the PMD said earlier in the day.

The meteorological department forecast that during the next 24 hours, the weather would remain clear or partly cloudy, with the temperature dropping to as low as 13.3°C.

Meanwhile, the humidity stands at 89%, PMD added.