Two terrorists killed in Bannu gunbattle with CTD team

On Saturday, two terrorists were murdered in a gunbattle with a raiding team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu region late Friday night, Daily Times reported.

The CTD raiding party carried out an intelligence-based operation on Amirwanda Road within the Lakki Police Station limits after receiving a tip.

The terrorists opened fire on the raiding team’s personnel, who returned with a strong retaliation, killing the two terrorists.

Two Kalashnikovs, six magazines, a huge amount of ammunition, two identity cards, cash, a sack full of explosive material, and other equipment were also seized from the dead terrorists’ hideout by the CTD team.