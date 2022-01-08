Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian by sharing video of new ladylove Julia Fox

US rapper Kanye West on Saturday made another frustrated attempt to make his former wife Kim Kardashian jealous as he posted a video clip of his new girlfriend Julia Fox.

Taking to Instagram months after deleting all his posts, the billionaire rapper, 44 shared the video of Julia 31, going for a stroll outside in the middle of the night.

The father of four shared the video without any caption in his Insta stories.

Kanye uploaded the video a day after Julia Fox publicly confirmed her budding romance with him in an interview.

The Heartless singer’s video has left Kim Kardashian’s fans in frenzy.

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly dating Pete Davidson, sees her former husband’s relationship with Julia as “comical” and “another desperate attempt to make her jealous.”