China, Pakistan step up cooperation on water-saving agriculture

China, Pakistan step up cooperation in water-saving agriculture, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday. In this connection, a 14-day online training course on water-saving agriculture for Pakistan kicked off.

The training course is sponsored by Chinese Ministry of Commerce and organized by the international exchange center of Yangling Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Province China.

The 48 trainees are from Pakistani universities and institutions. At the training course, they will communicate and discuss the water-saving irrigation technique and the development trend of water-saving agriculture with Chinese experts from Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, China.

Yangling has made active exploration in water-saving irrigation, integration of water and fertilizer and efficient use of water resource in recent years, achieved remarkable result and accumulated a lot of experience, according to He Ling, a senior official of Yangling Demonstration Zone.He hoped China and Pakistan could share the experience and methods in water-saving agriculture, deepen the pragmatic cooperation and make more contributions to the development of China and Pakistan’s modern agriculture.”This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. We hope this training will enhance the two nations’ exchanges and understanding and boost the extensive cooperation of scientific research institutions in modern agriculture,” said Sun Jinghu, vice-director of Commerce Department, Shaanxi Province, when attending the opening ceremony of the training.

Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone is China’s first national agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone.The China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair, is one of the most influential agricultural science and technology exhibitions in the country.

With the goal of serving rural areas, farmers and agriculture, it has become an important platform for showcasing new agricultural sci-tech achievements at home and abroad, promoting the industrialization of high-tech agricultural products and strengthening international exchange and cooperation.