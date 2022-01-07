Yasir Hussain shares a thought-provoking message

Pakistani artist, Yasir Hussain shared a thought-provoking message on Instagram with his pictures from a recent trip.

A popular name in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Yasir Hussain who is known for his candid statements and unapologetic social media presence, took to photo and video sharing site, Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from his recent trip to the archaeological site, Mohenjo-Daro with friends on his official account.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor penned an intriguing caption for the picture gallery that grabbed attention from many, “Hum ne sirf mohenjo daro ki tasweer 20 rupay k note pe lagai hai. Seekha kuch nahi,” he wrote.

He further added, “Agar in jesy sheher banaty toh aaj Europe k log yahan ghoomny aaty, Allah hum sab ko hidayat de”.

His post was liked and appreciated by thousands of netizens, however, his criticism didn’t go too well with some users of the social application who mocked him for his words.

Yasir shared some more glimpses from the trip earlier yesterday featuring the beautiful site, that was loved by his fans, who requested him to share more.