Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Navios Constellation, Irenes Ray, MSC Emily-II and Karimata carrying containers and mogas at the port, berthed at the Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, three more ships, Hua Sheng Hai, Silver Sawsan and Al-Ghashmaiya carrying soya bean, palm oil and natural gas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil tanker 'Vela' left the port on Friday morning, while six more ships, IVS Windsor, Gas Arma, African Kite, Karimata, Navios Constellation and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL, MW-2, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon. Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 200,472, tonnes, comprising 158,414 tonnes imports cargo and 42,058 tonnes of exports cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,480 containers (3,860 TEUs imports and 1,620 TEUs exports) was handled at the port.














