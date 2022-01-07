Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,293 new cases in last 24 hours

The COVID-19 cases have again started increasing in Pakistan amid strong indications of the fifth wave of the pandemic as the Omicron variant is spreading fast in the county.

On Friday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 6 coronavirus deaths and 1293 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,301,141. However, the overall death toll surged 28,961.

Moreover, a total of 51,145 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1293 came COVID positive.

Statistics 7 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,145

Positive Cases: 1293

Positivity %: 2.52%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 609 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 7, 2022

The infection rate was recorded at 2.52 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 609.

However, as of yesterday, 239 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,258,086.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 14,094.

Furthermore, a total of 484,985 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 446,676 in Punjab, 181,614 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,215 in Islamabad, 33,655 in Balochistan, 34,689 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.