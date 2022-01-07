APCEA Report launched to ensure Sino-Pak common development

The launching ceremony of All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) Sustainable Development Report 2021 was organised, aimed at promoting Sino-Pak common development.

According to Gwadar Pro, the sustainable development report issued by the APCEA for the first time summarizes the practices and achievements of its member enterprises in fulfilling their economic contributions, environmental protection and social responsibilities in the process of investment and operation in Pakistan. It embodies the sustainable concept of common development between China and Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures of the leading Pakistani and Chinese leadership. In their speeches, the honorable guests lauded the consistent efforts of team APCEA and PCI that went in the launch of this report which is a remarkable way of showcasing the achievements secured by CPEC phase I.

Terming CPEC as a game changer, Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, said that through this report, the people will learn more about CPEC and the opportunities being created by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan. He underscored the project will create trade linkages and economic opportunities in the whole region.

“Moreover, after overhauling the infrastructure and alleviating the energy crisis in the first phase, CPEC Phase two will initiate an era of industrialization in the country. To harness the opportunities brought by the second phase, communication with Chinese enterprises is advocated to be enhanced.”

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong underlined that last year, China and Pakistan held series of celebrations to reinvigorate their time-tested friendship as it marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Both sides have supported each other in their fight against the global pandemic and pushed forward high quality development of CPEC. He said China had invested over $25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5500 kw of electricity and building over 500 kilometers of roads and highways.

On the occasion, Khalid Mansoor, SAPM on CPEC, mentioned at the offset that Pakistan has faced the worst energy crisis in the past and its potential in the energy sector has largely remained unexplored. Despite these challenges, Pakistan has received the tremendous support of China in harvesting its coal resources.

It is worthy to note that state-of-the-art technology has been employed in these projects in Balochistan in order to minimize the adverse impacts of pollution. The standards of environmental protection have been raised to be at par with the international standards.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman, Pakistan China Institute (PCI), expressed his immense joy for the relaxation of the 37 approvals that had to be attained by the eager Chinese investors till recent.

This is sure to bring intense facilitation for the Chinese and Pakistani industrial ventures that are only to be propelled further in the second phase of CPEC. It is high time that APCEA in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan demonstrates high vigilance in countering fiction of anti-Pakistan China elements with facts.

Xie Guoxiang, Minister Counselor of Economic Affairs of Chinese Embassy, said the trade and economic cooperation between two countries has been further cemented since the start of CPEC.

Chinese enterprises, he maintained, have done marvelous work which can be clearly seen in the report being launched today.

Yang Jianduo, Chairman, APCEA, concluded that APCEA and its member companies are committed to fulfilling sustainable development in the form of corporate social responsibility, environmental protection, green and safe production, integration into local development, and training of local talents.