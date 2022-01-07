Robust vaccination process required amid Omicron threat: Abrarul Haq

Omicron severity can be fought only with accelerated vaccination process and by taking precautions robustly, says AbrarulHaq, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

In a statement to media, Abrarul Haq said Omicron variant has reminded us that the pandemic is far from over, it is therefore essential that people get the vaccine immediately and revisit mask-wearing. “I urge every individual to get both jabs on priority basis. Those already vaccinated should get booster jab too to immunize against COVID19 variant.” he said.

Abrarul Haq said PARC is vigorously active in facilitating public in fight against the deadly virus, more than 700,000 people have been vaccinated through PRCS static and door-to-door vaccination campaign in 17 districts of Pakistan. “Efforts of PRCS against the virus are continued through nationwide awareness campaigns, vaccination drives, provision of hygiene kits and, edibles to low-income households, support to front liners in collaboration with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners,” he added.

According to World Health Organization, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in more than 90 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

Abrarul Haq said more than three hundred Omicron patients have been diagnosed positive so far in the country in different cities including Lahore and Karachi and Islamabad which is very alarming. The PRCS chairman urged all the segments of society to work jointly in order to put a stop to the spread of dreadful pandemic.

“Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating variant, current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death,” said Abrarul Haq.