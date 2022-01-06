Saboor looks stunning at her pre-wedding event

Pakistan’s popular actor Saboor Aly kicks off her wedding celebrations with a ‘dholki’ event over the past weekend. Congratulations are in order for the star couple, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, who is all set to tie the knot later this month. The duo that announced their engagement in May last year on the photo and video sharing application, is all set to exchange vows sometime later this month, and the celebrations have already begun.

‘Amanat’ actor had an intimate pre-wedding ‘dholki’ event on Sunday with close friends and family in attendance. To-be-bride looked gorgeous in her simple but radiant look wearing a plum-toned velvet outfit with gold trims, as she flaunted the bridal glow. The understated look was finished well with some bright coloured bangles and pretty ‘gajrey’ in her hands.

Some close friends of Saboor Aly from the fashion and entertainment industry, including actors Sadia Ghaffar and husband, Amar Khan, best friend and ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ costar Kinza Hashmi, makeup artist Sara Ali and others came in to celebrate the couple. The groom Ali Ansari with his newlywed sister Mariam Ansari was also spotted at the close-knitted event. It is pertinent to mention that Saboor and Ali exchanged rings last year in attendance of close family, which was announced by the two on their respective Instagram handles. Later in September that year, the ‘Bhool’ actor rang in husband’s birthday with four surprise celebrations.