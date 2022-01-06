Gwadar to get 3,200 solar power generation units with Chinese help

Gwadar will get about 3200 solar power generation units with Chinese help, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

An agreement to this effect was approved between China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority and Chinese Ministry of Environment by the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday. This will help to resolve electricity issue in Gwadar. Recently, Planning Minister Asad Umar said solar panels would be provided in Gwadar with Chinese help and the project would be started in March.

To support the Pakistani government, China will install 3,200 solar panel units in various houses in Gwadar. “The project is being carried out with direct help of China,” Asad Umar announced.

He elaborated that the 3,200 solar units will be arriving in Pakistan from China at the end of January, 2022 and the installation of the panels would be completed by the end of March. Umar pledged that he will personally monitor and keep the data of the process of installing the solar panels to ensure that everyone in Gwadar benefit from the solar electricity. On Tuesday, Fawad Chaudhry told journalists that the agreement had been approved by the federal cabinet and will be implemented to benefit the Gwadar people.