Canadian court OKs $80m compensation over jet downing in Iran

A Canadian court has awarded more than $80 million in compensation to the families of six people who died when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner almost two years ago, according to a decision made public on Monday.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Keiv-bound plane “by mistake.” Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba had previously ruled that the strike on the civilian aircraft “constituted terrorist activity”, paving the way for bereaved families to seek compensation.

In the decision publicly shared on Monday, he awarded the plaintiffs $107 million Canadian dollars ($83 million), plus interest.