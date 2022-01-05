Bangladesh marks historic win to end new New Zealand’s unbeaten home test run

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: On Wednesday, Bangladesh marked a crushing eight-wicket victory over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui breaking the hosts’ 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

The tourists needed only 40 runs in their second innings for the historic win, their first-ever in New Zealand and only their sixth in 61 away Tests.

The match was finished in one session on the final day as Ebadot Hossain took a career best six for 46 and New Zealand were rolled in their second innings for 169.

New Zealand’s batters had no answer for Bangladesh’s canny reverse swing, with Ross Taylor (40), playing his final Test at the venue, providing the only resistance.

As Ebadot beat Taylor’s defences to send New Zealand spiralling at 154/6, the hosts crumbled to be bowled out for just 169. Rachin Ravindra (16) was surrounded by four players to be dismissed for a duck. Bangladesh’s bowlers were backed by a clinical fielding effort, as Shoriful Islam and sub-fielder Taijul Islam took stunning catches to all but seal Bangladesh’s win – their first away Test win over a top-five ranked team and just their sixth victory abroad from 61 attempts.

Bangladesh made easy work of the 40 required in 16.5 overs to seal a historic win, in spite of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh had not previously won any of their 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats.

With the historic win over Kiwis, the Bengali Tigers have broken several records including:

First win against New Zealand in New Zealand (in any format) First Test win over New Zealand (16th attempt) First Test win over a top-five ICC-ranked team away from home 6th win away from in 61 Tests Ended New Zealand’s eight-series winning run on home soil (2017-present) Ended New Zealand’s 17-match unbeaten run in home tests