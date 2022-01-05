New spell of snowfall starts in Galyat, Naran

GALYAT: Heavy snowfall coupled with rain stuck up life in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran while the temperatures also dropped below -3 degrees centigrade.

The fifth spell of snowfall during the current winter and the first spell of this year started on Tuesday morning. Galyat and Thandyani received up to 6 inches of snow while Kaghan and Naran received 10 inches.

The Metrology Department has forecast that the snow and rainfall would continue till Friday and the upper parts of the Hazara division would receive a huge pile of snow.

Despite efforts of the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and other departments to clear the main Murree road, continuous snowfall kept blocking all roads leading to Galyat and Thandyani. Dozens of villages of Galyat and Thandyani were completely blocked and people were stuck in their houses. The situation of Kaghan and Naran is identical as all roads are blocked.

In Galyat, many tourists have been trapped as the snowfall has blocked the roads where heavy machinery of GDA, KPHA and C&W is working to open the main Murree road. Once again GDA has advised tourists to avoid travelling and use tyre chains.