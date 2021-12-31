IG Punjab takes notice on alleged gang rape of a woman in Gujranwala

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan takes notice of the alleged gang rape of a woman in Gujranwala. The police team took immediate action and arrested four accused involved in the incident.

IG Punjab ordered to complete investigation as the soonest and take strict legal action against the accused. Punjab Police is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children.

According to details, CPO Gujranwala has taken immediate action and arrested the four accused involved in the incident against whom strict legal action is being taken. IG Punjab directed CPO Gujranwala to complete phases of investigation as soon as possible and ensure the provision of justice to the affected women on a priority basis.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab Police has been following the policy of Zero Tolerance on incidents of violence, harassment and abuse against women and children and preferential measures would be taken in this regard.