Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz is representing Pakistan on international forums! The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star recently attended famous exhibition in Dubai where she had the chance of meeting Eva Longoria ina sexual harassment awareness session.

“Had the honour of attending a live Stand Up training at the Dubai Expo; organised by L’Oréal Paris in collaboration with Hollaback,” captioned Iqra on her Instagram while she shared a thread of photos with fans.

“I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces,” added Iqra.

Iqra had donned a white outfit for the night and paired her look with a royal blue blazer.

The actor kept her tresses flowing for the cameras.