Covid-19 vaccination centers to remain closed on January 1, 2

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced the closure of vaccination centers on January 1 (Saturday) and Jan 2 (Sunday).

The apex body to formulate anti-coronavirus measures said that the vaccination campaign will resume on January 3rd, 2022 (Monday).

The NCOC tweeted, “30% of the country’s total population and 46% of the eligible population stand vaccinated! In wake of the rising threat of Omicron, please get yourself fully vaccinated and follow SOPs! Wear a mask, avoid crowded places and ensure social distance.”

Moreover, In the last 24 hours, 1,546,404 people were administered vaccines across Pakistan taking the total vaccine administered till now to 155,023,641.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours: 1,546,404

