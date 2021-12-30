Next week, another round of rain is expected in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted further rain in Karachi next week on Thursday.

Karachi is predicted to have a second bout of rain during the winter season from January 5 to 6, 2022, according to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, although it may sprinkle on January 4.

Karachi is predicted to receive moderate to heavy rains, according to the chief meteorologist. On December 31, he warned, a fresh westerly rain system could enter the country through Balochistan.

Cold winds are forecast to linger in the city until January 3, according to Sarfaraz, with the minimum temperature remaining in the 10-12°C range.