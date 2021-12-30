Iqra Aziz discusses sexual harassment with American actress Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz is the Pakistani representative at international conferences!

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat actress recently attended a well-known exhibition in Dubai, where she met Eva Longoria at a sexual harassment awareness session.

“Had the honour of attending a live Stand-Up training at the Dubai Expo; organised by L’Oréal Paris in cooperation with Hollaback,” Iqra captioned a thread of images with admirers on Instagram.

“I got to meet Eva Longoria who led the session and explained the 5D methodology to combat sexual harassment in public spaces,” added Iqra.

Iqra had donned a white outfit for the night and paired her look with a royal blue blazer. The actor kept her tresses flowing for the cameras.

Take a look:

