US dollar flight continues: Pakistani rupee becomes weaker

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended the day five paisa weaker as the US dollar continued to fall in the interbank market on Wednesday.

According to data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency finished at Rs178.24 against the US dollar (SBP).

The rupee recorded depreciation of five paisas compared to the previous close of Rs178.24.

The local unit has declined by 12 percent since the start of the year 2021.

The State Bank has taken various measures to stabilise the exchange rate and the FIA is continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand, but the dollar continues to rise.