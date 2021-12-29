Today is Saqlain Mushtaq’s 45th birthday

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, the creator of the renowned ‘Doosra’ delivery and widely regarded as one of the best off-spinners of all time, turns 45 today.

During the recent T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and West Indies series, the spinner served as the national team’s interim head coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to upload an old clip of the former Pakistani spinner in which he clean bowls ex-England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick.

Happy Birthday @Saqlain_Mushtaq 🎂 The right-arm off-spinner took 496 international wickets from 218 matches. Saqlain served as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, tour of Bangladesh and West Indies series. pic.twitter.com/u9t8MOporK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2021

