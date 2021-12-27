Three dead, two wounded in Karachi shootout

KARACHI: A shootout over the ownership of a house in Karachi resulted in the deaths of at least three persons and the injuries of two more, including a police officer.

The incident occurred in the port city’s Peerabad neighbourhood.

According to reports, police invaded the house to apprehend several individuals, but were shot at from within, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Shabir, Yarr Gul, and Abdullah have been identified as the victims.

To ascertain the facts, police authorities said they were documenting the accounts of eyewitnesses and the injured.

They claimed the shootout was triggered by a property dispute and that they were looking into the role of Joharabad police officers in the event. Brother of one of the injured informed the media that there was an ongoing dispute over the house ownership.

He said last night, a dozen assailants along with two uniformed cops tried to forcibly enter the house. The group wanted to get possession of the house by force which resulted in a shootout.

“As a result, my brother got wounded while three people from the rival faction were killed,” he added.