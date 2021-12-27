Qamar Saleem breaking boundaries with international hits

Blazing through the last 12 months with four consecutive international hits in his wake, Qamar Saleem has gone from global finance whiz to global artist with millions of listeners, in the space of a year.

A man with a heart and a purpose, he has much to say to the world, and he has done so with his music.

Qamar Saleem’s love for music began at 13, when his brother Aftab first approached him to sing while he played the guitar. It was then that his parents recognized his potential and shortly after, started him on lessons with a reputed vocal teacher. This recognition of talent led to a lovely 14th birthday surprise where Qamar received his very first keyboard, a loving gift from his doting and supportive parents. He would practice every chance he got, despite an active school presence. His love for the performing arts was so great that he even incorporated it into his academic life. He was well known in college and university for being the life and light in the classroom, serenading all the stress and strain that comes with pursuing a major such as Finance.

When Qamar entered the workforce, he indulged in his passions and built his first home studio. It didn’t take long for his career to take off, with postings first all over Pakistan, then globally. Being the family man he is, he was never stationed anywhere without them. While his career blossomed, so did his home studios, which was and still is a permanent fixture in his home today. It was through being an expat in various countries that he was able to continue cultivating his talent. With each new country, came new friends and a deeper understanding of music. Unfortunately, he was unable to release his music due to a hectic schedule which would keep him jet setting three quarters of the year.

It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic, that Qamar was finally able to begin working on his originals. Already based in Singapore by that time, travel was prohibited in and out of Singapore and everyone was forced to work from home. He wasted no time. Giving his composition a new touch, he worked with producer/arranger Lincoln Lim, to record his first single “Janaan”. By November 2020, the song and official music video was released.

An independent musician, Qamar has always intended to promote his brand of music with a message as a simple gesture to give back to community. Even unlikely listeners from all over the world like Brazil, Turkey, China, Lebanon and many parts of South East Asia find his music relatable, regardless of language. He believes that music has no boundaries. Take “Janaan” for example, its message of hope and faithful praise came at a time when the world needed uplifting.

And as uplifting as “Janaan” was, his next single “Ankaha”, was mellow, melancholic and sought introspection. It was dedicated to those who were unable to say goodbye to loved ones lost to the COVID-19 virus and even explored the importance of closure in reference to one’s mental health. Thanks to its relatability, “Ankaha” hit three million viewers worldwide in only in two months of its release.

His third single “Sona”, a Latin-inspired number, reminisces of our first love. The innocence and the playful purity to the proverbial need-to-know yet not daring to ask as we first discover our ability to feel romantically inclined is something most people can relate to. In a world where today’s music seems to hype hedonism, a song like “Sona” brings a welcome respite for the more conservatively inclined.

In his most recent single release, Qamar connected to the much-revered 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament to release “Khelein”, which was recorded earlier in the year. It is an anthem that celebrates all the joys of cricket and the integral part it has played to Pakistanis all over the globe. And it is also the song that garnered over one million views in less than a week and crossed two million views soon-after to become one of the most watched cricket anthems for the national team of all times. In addition to becoming the official cricket song for PTV sports, “Khelein” has been quoted by the Federal Information Minister of Pakistan as “the best cricket song”. With his rise to fame in 2021 and wide appreciation of his music globally, it’s clear to see that Qamar Saleem has nurtured music that not only touches hearts but tells a story. His love for and versatility in various music genres, on top of creating music with a message, ensures that he remains multi-dimensional in an industry that is voracious for relevance.

As we approach the end of 2021, it is assured that the new year will bring much uncertainty. Yet, for Qamar Saleem, things can only look up. With regard to the turbulent future, Qamar seeks to address any relevant topics and to also tell more compelling stories. He has every intention to continue with his unique and tested approach of cross-genre sound and remains steadfast on the premise that no two songs will sound alike. He also has intentions to further elevate his international music journey by way of global viewership to global collaborations. He seeks to expand his music with a purpose, from being just a voice for what really matters to being involved in helping communities and thereby making a difference in their lives.