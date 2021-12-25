HEC offers scholarships for Pakistani students in collaboration with China, Hungary

China and Hungary have announced scholarships for Pakistani students for the 2022-23 in-take collaborating with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Students can apply before January 3, 2022, for the Chinese government scholarships. Meanwhile, those who wish to apply for the Hungarian scholarship can get themselves registered before January 17, 2022.

Chinese Government Scholarship Program sponsors international students, teachers and scholars to undertake degree studies (Undergraduate, Master’s & PhD) including preparatory Chinese language studies for one year in some degree programs. China Scholarship Council (CSC) is responsible for the enrollment and registration of this programme.

Designated Chinese universities are offering various programmes including Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education etc., for bachelor’s programme, mater’s schemes, and PhD level.

Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships are available for Pakistani students fulfilling basic eligibility criteria in specified disciplines and other requirements of Hungarian universities under the following programs:

Bachelor’s Degree (after 12 years education)

One-Tier Master’s Degree (after 12 years education)

Master’s Degree (after 16 years education)

PhD Degree (after 17/18 years education)

HEC has provided the details related to medical and dental seats offered by Hungary.

Applicants are advised to go through all the instructions before submitting the form.