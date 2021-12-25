Tractor-trolly crushes mother, her two sons to death

On Saturday, in Toba Tek Singh a tractor-trolley crushed a woman and her two young sons to death, reported Daily Times.

The woman and her sons were on a motorbike when the tractor-trolley hit them amid fog in Chak No 289 near Rajana in Toba Tek Singh.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the accident site and shifted the bodies to the nearby hospital.

The deceased woman, identified as Nanni, and her two sons, Kashif Riaz and Asif Riaz died on the spot.

The police have started their investigation, however, the driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the scene.