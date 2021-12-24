4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

On Friday afternoon, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocked Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) verified that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Swat and the surrounding districts, sending people fleeing their houses in fear.

The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountain range, at a depth of 226 kilometres, according to the monitoring centre.

Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 jolted Balochistan’s Awaran and adjoining areas.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicenter of the earthquake was located southwest of Awaran some 55 kilometres away at the depth of 25 kilometres.