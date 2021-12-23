PM to reach Lahore today on a one-day visit

On Thursday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach on a one-day visit to Lahore, Daily Times reported.

The prime minister will inaugurate a new techno center at Lahore’s Knowledge Park project. He will distribute certificates at a function to be organised under the auspices of the Pakistan Special Technology Zone. He will also be presented a 3-D model of Lahore’s Knowledge Park project.

Besides that, PM Imran will hold meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab chief secretary and inspector general of Police, Punjab.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting to be held to review the prevailing political situation of Punjab, with particular focus on the local bodies’ elections to be held in the province in near future.

He will also inaugurate Abul Hassan Shazli Center at Government College, University.

Earlier on December 22, the prime minister had cancelled his Lahore visit on account of some engagements.