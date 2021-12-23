Rain in various parts of Lahore turns weather cold

LAHORE: Drizzle in various parts of Lahore in the wee hours of Thursday turned the weather cold.

According to the Met Office, more rain is in most parts of Lahore, while partly cloudy in upper parts during the next 24 hours. The rain is expected to lessen the intensity of smog in Lahore.

The overnight showers in Lahore turned the weather cold and the maximum temperature of the city to remain 12 °C during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement, yesterday, had said a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening and under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday (December 25 and 26).

According to DG MET Sarfraz, Karachi will experience a cold wave beginning from December 28 and during which the temperature can drop to 9 and 10 degrees.