Pakistan will host SAARC summit after the removal of ‘artificial obstacles’: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the secretary-general of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) that Pakistan will host the summit when “artificial obstacles” in its paths are removed.

The foreign minister took the indirect dig at India during a meeting with SAARC Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerako on Wednesday.

The FM talked about the recent lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, saying that Pakistan’s entire political leadership, religious scholars and Pakistani nation had condemned the incident.

The foreign minister assured Esala that Pakistan was determined to take all important steps to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Qureshi said Pakistan believes SAARC can play a significant role in providing a friendly and conducive environment in South Asia, adding that it can “transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia.”

“The foreign minister recalled the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in realizing the true potential of SAARC and making it a useful organization for regional cooperation and mutual benefit based on the principle of sovereign equality,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Esala thanked FM Qureshi for sharing his views on various SAARC-related issues and assured him that the organisation will make concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states so as to realise SAARC’s full potential.