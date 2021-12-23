Bitcoin remains flat at $48,675 despite positive market

The cryptocurrency remained positive for the second day on Wednesday, with market capitalisation gaining 1.4 percent to reach $2.42 trillion.

However, the rally was not seen in the top two cryptocurrencies, while prices of others in the top ten positions made decent gains as of 1315 hours GMT. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s price remained almost flat at $48,675 by dropping 0.03 percent. With this minor decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $920 billion. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed 1.53 percent to reach $3,953. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $465 billion. However, XRP price gained 4.49 percent to reach $0.93. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $92.9 billion after this increase. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price jumped 6.87 percent to hit $1.34. Its market capitalisation has reached $44.1 billion with this increase.

Similar was the case with Dogecoin (DOGE) whose price went up by 1.17 percent to reach $0.172. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $22.8 billion.

Overall, Bitcoin has had a pretty good year and the digital currency has been up nearly 70 percent since the start of 2021, driving the entire crypto market to a combined $2 trillion in value. However, the next year looks like another rollercoaster period for digital currencies, as some experts believe Bitcoin is due for a sharp decline in the coming months.