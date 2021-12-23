Aiman and Muneeb Butt vacation in Murree

The very beautiful Aiman Khan and the very handsome Muneeb Butt make a super adorable and popular Pakistani celebrity couple.

Both are distinguished Pakistani actors who are loved by millions of fans.

The adorable celebrity couple got married in 2018. Aiman and Muneeb now have an adorable 2-year-old daughter Amal Muneeb. The couple loves to spend time with family and friends and loves to go on vacations.

The adorable couple always plan long trips with their friends and family and treats fans with adorable family photographs. This time, the couple is in mountains of Murree, having some fulfilled winter vacations.

Aiman and Muneeb are on vacations with Aiman’s family. Her brothers and mother are having great time there.